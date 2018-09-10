Mon September 10, 2018
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Governor donates a year’s salary to fund for dams

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has announced that he would contribute his one-year salary to the fund established for collecting donations for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams in Pakistan.

A handout issued on Sunday quoted the provincial governor as saying that one of the major challenges being faced by the country at present is related to water scarcity. A lasting solution to this issue has to be sought, he said.

While announcing the donation of his one-year salary to the dams’ fund, Ismail said that construction of dams has become necessary to avoid the situation of severe water stress in the country.

It is expected that the lawns of the Sindh Governor House would be used to host a fundraising programme for the dams’ fund. A decision to this effect was made as the governor had met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad the other day.

The premier assigned the responsibility of holding the fundraiser for the dams’ fund to the governor. The programme would be organised on the occasion of the PM’s visit to Karachi in the coming week.

Premier Khan is expected to arrive in the metropolis, his first visit to the city after becoming the country’s chief executive, on September 16.

During his visit the PM is likely to be briefed on Karachi’s development projects.

He would also chair a meeting on the security situation

of the metropolis as well as meet important persons of the city.

In his meeting with the governor, the premier appreciated Ismail’s decision to open a portion of the Governor House in Karachi for visit by families on a daily basis.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman has also announced that he would donate his one-month salary for the dams’ fund. He appealed to the citizens to contribute towards the fund for the sake of the security of human life.

