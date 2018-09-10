Status quo prevails in Punjab weekly makeshift markets

LAHORE: No change in the weekly makeshift markets is witnessed since the new Punjab government has taken the charge as absence of the official staff, overcharging by the vendors, missing of majority of perishable items on account of wrong price fixation issues persisted there.

The wrong pricing issue starts from wholesale level where the market committee officials issued the price list duly signed by the deputy commissioner office representative. The prices are fixed after calculating the average auction price of every item. However, the vendors claimed that the rates issued in the official list were much lower than their buying price from wholesale market of Badami Bagh. Thus, either they openly violated the price list by overcharging or don’t sell majority of items due to lower official rates. The consumers remained the only affectee of the situation who in any case paid the higher rates than the official rates.

Further, the vendors sold lower grade items at A-grade price which was never checked by any authorities and for A-grade items they overcharged the consumers. Thus, they actually overcharged consumers in any case.

This week the price of potato new was increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg and potato stored at Rs10 to 11 per kg and sugar-free fixed at Rs17 to 19 per kg, while market committee issued stored and sugar-free rates at Rs34 per kg.

The price of onion was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg. The price of tomato was declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs57 to 60 per kg. Garlic China was stable at Rs88 to 90 per kg, and garlic local at Rs68 to 70 per kg, it was sold at Rs80 per kg, and Chinese variety was sold at Rs100 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was declined by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs174 to 180 per kg, and sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg. The price of brinjal was stable at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Cucumber was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs56 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 75 per kg. Bitter gourd was increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, not available there. Spinach price was increased by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs22 to 23 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg. Lemon local was gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs97 to 100 per kg, lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Zucchini local was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs88 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs40 per kg and good quality at Rs70 per kg. Green chili was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Capsicum was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg and sold at Rs90 per kg. Ladyfinger was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing. Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, not sold there on wrong pricing. Luffa was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs30, not sold due to wrong pricing issue. Arum was reduced by Rs3 per kg fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Coriander was stable Rs200 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Carrot price was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Cauliflower was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed Rs68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and cabbage by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Pea was stable at Rs121 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs33 to 100 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs60 to 100 per kg.

Banana A-quality was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs28 to 30 per dozen, while B-quality was sold at Rs50 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs90 per kg, not sold. Peach A category was fixed at Rs126 to 130 per kg, B-category at Rs88 to 90 per kg and sold at Rs130 per kg.

Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs46 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 200 per kg. Grapes Sunderkhani was fixed at Rs184 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, grapes black were fixed at Rs136 to 140 per kg, and grapes Gola fixed at Rs78 to 80 per kg, not sold there.

Guava was fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Pomegranate Qandhari was fixed at Rs126 to 130 per kg, pomegranate local was fixed at Rs102 to 105 per kg, lower quality was sold at A-quality rates. Sweet fruit A-category was fixed at Rs97 to 100 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and B-category sold at Rs100 per dozen.