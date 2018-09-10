LGH neurosurgeon introduces new treatment

LAHORE: Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences/Lahore General Hospital Unit-II neurosurgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has introduced another successful treatment method of “Trigeminal Neuralgia” disease in which patient is treated for face pain without opening head.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Prof Khalid Mahmood, after DBS treatment for Parkinson’s, successfully completed this treatment and 54-year Afzal Javed was recovered. Giving details, the patient said he was having much difficulties and problems in chewing food or brushing teeth but now he is totally fine and normal.

Prof Khalid Mahmood said to treat the face pain without opening the head an injection is given at the lower part of cheek which reaches to the lower part of brain. Prof Khalid Mahmood said in this way of treatment the patient does not need medicines or stay at the hospital and is treated in minimum time for the recovery of the whole disease.

He added other doctors should also focus on the research.