Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Change in the air

Abundance and scarcity

Dam donations

Us vs us

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Early marriages: Call for making joint efforts to end child marriages

With the objective of spreading awareness regarding early child marriages and implementation of the recently passed bill against them, the Sujagh Theatre group has performed several theatre plays in different districts of Sindh, including: Dadu, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Umerkot and Tharparkar.

A social activist and the CEO of Sujagh Sansar Organisation, Mashoque Brahmani, has stressed the need to work in collaboration with the police department, social organisations and other institutions to educate the people about the dangers of early marriages.

Speaking on the sidelines of a stage play, Paras Soomro said that early marriage not only ruined children’s education, but also affected their health negatively, but organisations like this were playing their part positively in imparting essential information to the masses.

Following the series of plays, Sujagh Theatre recently performed in a village in Sanghar district, where, in the end, the audience vowed to stop early marriages.

“Now, we will arrange a meeting every weak so that this practice of early marriages could be stopped,” said Chetab Baat, one of the residents of the village, after watching the performance.

