Early marriages: Call for making joint efforts to end child marriages

With the objective of spreading awareness regarding early child marriages and implementation of the recently passed bill against them, the Sujagh Theatre group has performed several theatre plays in different districts of Sindh, including: Dadu, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Umerkot and Tharparkar.

A social activist and the CEO of Sujagh Sansar Organisation, Mashoque Brahmani, has stressed the need to work in collaboration with the police department, social organisations and other institutions to educate the people about the dangers of early marriages.

Speaking on the sidelines of a stage play, Paras Soomro said that early marriage not only ruined children’s education, but also affected their health negatively, but organisations like this were playing their part positively in imparting essential information to the masses.

Following the series of plays, Sujagh Theatre recently performed in a village in Sanghar district, where, in the end, the audience vowed to stop early marriages.

“Now, we will arrange a meeting every weak so that this practice of early marriages could be stopped,” said Chetab Baat, one of the residents of the village, after watching the performance.