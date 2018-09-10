Seven arrested on charge of killing girl in Bajaur

KHAR: Seven persons were arrested on the charges of killing of a minor girl at Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district, an official said on Sunday.

Talking to the reporters, Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Anwarul Haq said the seven persons were arrested for killing a girl Mohtarma whose body was found dumped at a deserted place in Mamond on Friday.

He said the accused were being grilled.

Earlier, the Youth Jirga of Bajaur and the local people took out a protest rally demanding the arrest of the accused.

Led by Abdul Haq and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans demanding the administration to bring the accused to justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Youth Jirga Abdul Haq said that the government had failed to provide security to the people.

“This incident shows there was no writ of the government,” he remarked.

They asked the government to provide justice to the victim family by awarding exemplary punishment to the accused.