Mon September 10, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 10, 2018

Residents agitate against robberies in CM hometown Matta

PESHAWAR: : The residents of Matta tehsil in Swat district on Sunday asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Mahsud to take note of the incidents of robberies in the area.

The chief minister belongs to Matta and was elected MPA for the second consecutive term from this tehsil.

Talking to The News, a delegation from Matta tehsil comprising Noorullah, Muhammad Ayaz, Shah Faisal, Sadiq and others said that a group of robbers were active in parts of Matta and had taken away gold and cash.

“We repeatedly informed the district administration and the police to take note of such incidents,” Muhammad Ayaz said. He added though the District Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar had increased the number of the cops deployed in the area but the robberies were still happening.

They claimed three shops including Attaullah jewelry shop, Fazal Wadood’s Hardware shop and Sher Ahmad general store were robbed last Friday night.

When contacted, Attaullah said unidentified robbers had broken the locks of his jewelry shop and taken away CCTV cameras, LED screen and other valuables.

“We have to do our daily chores in the day and have to keep vigil due to fear of robberies at night,” he said. He alleged the government had failed to provide security to the residents of the area.

Noorullah and Muhammad Ayaz said that a group of around 20 to 25 robbers was throwing stones at houses and knocking the doors at midnight. “Some time they try to force their entry into the houses but we pushed them back,” Muhammad Ayaz claimed.

They asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and IGP Salahuddin Mahsud to provide security to the people or else they would be forced to launch protest.

When contacted, District Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar said that he had deployed more than 125 cops including a superintendent of police, two deputy superintendents of police and four station house officers in Matta.

“All these are rumours and no robbery has taken place in the area,” the official said. “It is nothing but a conspiracy against the provincial government,” he maintained.

