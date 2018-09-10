House robbed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Unidentified gunmen forced their entry into a house in broad daylight and took away cash, gold jewellery and other valuables in Jehangir town on Sunday.

Shakeel Khan, a line superintendent in Pesco office in Nowshera city, reported to the Nowshera Kalan Police Station that he was on

official duty when he received a call from his family at around 1pm that six robbers had barged into his house and deprived them of all valuables.