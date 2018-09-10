Bisma, Aamer to feature in Youth Camp

ISLAMABAD: Bisma Afzal (handball) and Aamer Ahmed Motiwala (swimming) will represent Pakistan in the 6th Youth Camp scheduled to be held from September 9 in Xi’an, China.

The six-day camp is being organised by the Chinese Olympic Committee.

Both the talented athletes were nominated by Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, president of the Pakistan Olympic Association.

The main purpose of the camp is to highlight the unique values, sports culture and enhance the exchanges and cooperation amongst the National Olympic Committees.