All eyes on Aamir as CAS Open starts today

ISLAMABAD: All eyes are focused on 29-year-old Aamir Atlas as the $30,000 Chief of the Air Staff Squash Open getting underway here at the Mushaf Air Mir Complex today (Monday).

Aamir, who had been out of the professional circuit for well over five years, now was provided with wild card to play the main round. He is set to meet local youngster Ahsan Ayaz in the first round on the opening day.

Aamir, however, was blunt by admitting that he required time to regain his proper form and expecting miracles at the outset would be unjust.

“Though I have been training for the last three months, it is unjust to pin high hopes at the outset of my return to international squash. I would certainly need time to make the best use of my abilities,” former world No 14 told ‘The News’.

He said he would need at least three tournaments and consistent training to be in a position to beat the best in Pakistan. “I would be in a position to win all the $30,000 ranking events in Pakistan in a year time,” he said.

His true worth for the time being would be on display Monday when he would be seen playing against leading local challenger.

On the opening day of the main round, another experienced player Farhan Mehboob would be up against talented Israr Ahmad while Farhan Zaman will be playing against Egypt’s Mustafa.

Top seed Leo Au (Hong Kong) and Nafizwan Adnan (Malaysia) are enjoying byes in the opening round.