Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

All eyes on Aamir as CAS Open starts today

ISLAMABAD: All eyes are focused on 29-year-old Aamir Atlas as the $30,000 Chief of the Air Staff Squash Open getting underway here at the Mushaf Air Mir Complex today (Monday).

Aamir, who had been out of the professional circuit for well over five years, now was provided with wild card to play the main round. He is set to meet local youngster Ahsan Ayaz in the first round on the opening day.

Aamir, however, was blunt by admitting that he required time to regain his proper form and expecting miracles at the outset would be unjust.

“Though I have been training for the last three months, it is unjust to pin high hopes at the outset of my return to international squash. I would certainly need time to make the best use of my abilities,” former world No 14 told ‘The News’.

He said he would need at least three tournaments and consistent training to be in a position to beat the best in Pakistan. “I would be in a position to win all the $30,000 ranking events in Pakistan in a year time,” he said.

His true worth for the time being would be on display Monday when he would be seen playing against leading local challenger.

On the opening day of the main round, another experienced player Farhan Mehboob would be up against talented Israr Ahmad while Farhan Zaman will be playing against Egypt’s Mustafa.

Top seed Leo Au (Hong Kong) and Nafizwan Adnan (Malaysia) are enjoying byes in the opening round.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book