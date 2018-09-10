Prominent Ugandan cop murdere

KAMPALA: An outspoken and critical Ugandan policeman has been assassinated, a police spokesman said Sunday, in the latest in a series of murders of senior officers and politicians.

Muhammad Kirumira was gunned down at the gate of his home along with a female companion in the Kampala suburb of Bulenga on Saturday night, said police spokesman Emillian Kayima.

"The Uganda Police Force is greatly concerned with the assassination of assistant superintendent of police Muhammad Kirumira at Bulenga last night," the spokesman said.

"He was with a lady whom we have been informed is not his wife but someone he knew and she too succumbed to bullet wounds in the hospital where she was rushed for treatment," said Kayima.

He said the attackers were reportedly travelling on a motorcycle, a tactic used in the killings of assistant inspector general of police Andrew Kaweesi in March, as well as a senior public prosecutor in 2015 and others.

Kirumira had repeatedly told the media and other police officers that he was a target of assassination.