Chinese & Pakistani media praise Wang Yi’s landmark visit

BEIJING: Chinese and Pakistani media in their reports praised Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Pakistan, terming it highly successful and significant.

While giving wide coverage to the visit, they said it was an extra ordinary visit in all respects and it truly reflected the depth and warmness of the Sino-Pak decades’ old friendship.

Wang Yi who concluded his three-day visit to Pakistan on Sunday was a most hectic one that once again reinforced the fact that the bound of friendship of the two countries is unparalleled in the history of country-to-country relationship.

His meetings and interaction with Pakistani top civil and military leadership were the headline news both in electronic and print media.

Chinese official news agency Xinhua in its report said the visit helped to push forward the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to a new height.

It was reported that while meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Chinese State Councilor hailed the smooth and successful general elections in Pakistan, saying China respects the choice made by the Pakistani people on their own will.

The Chinese media reported that the visiting leader highly appreciated the reaffirmation of Pakistan's new government to continue taking the development of ties with China as the cornerstone of its foreign policy,

It quoted Wang Yi having said that China will also continue to take the development of ties with Pakistan as a priority in its foreign policy and neighborhood diplomacy.

The Chinese media in their reports gave special place to Wang Yi’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan stating it was a reaffirmation from both sides to work together to take their friendship to a new level of bilateral cooperation, under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The media extensively covered the joint press conference, addressed by the two foreign ministers, stating that they agreed to enhance cooperation on defense and security, increase experience exchanges on governance, expand cultural exchanges, cement cooperation on international and regional affairs, and build a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future.

There was an exclusive report in the Chinese official newspaper People’s Daily about Wang Yi meeting with Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on CPEC and regional issues, especially the peace process in Afghanistan.

Wang was quoted by saying that the Pakistani military is the protector of the China-Pakistan friendship, and the bilateral military relations are an important part of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and a symbol of their high political mutual trust.

The media also highlighted that Wang Yi’s statement about propagated “debt trap” dispelled all conspiracy theories and clarified that Chinese loans are not burden on Pakistan.

The money and investment originating from China under CPEC framework is really creating a significant impact on Pakistani society which has even helped in up gradation of infrastructure and tackled energy crisis.

The Chinese media focused that the visit has re-energized the strong bong of strategic relationship between two sides which will help in taking forward regional and international issue more smoothly.