Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man seeks CJ’s help for daughter's recovery

MARDAN: The father of a woman, who was allegedly kidnapped by her father-in-law from Kharki village in Katlang tehsil, has asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to help recover his daughter.

Mir Afzal Khan, a resident of Kharki village in Katlang, told a press conference Sunday that his daughter Asia Bibi had been married to her cousin Abdullah for two years.

He added that later her in-laws started subjecting her to cruelty so he had to bring his daughter to his home.

The man said his daughter had filed a suit for the dissolution of her marriage in a family court.

Mir Afzal said on July 23 last when the male family members were not at home, his son-in-law along with his uncle Shabbir and other unidentified men stormed his house and kidnapped Asia.

He added that he had got registered a case at the Kharki Police Station.

The man added his daughter had been in the captivity of the accused for almost several weeks.

He appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to look into the matter and provide justice to his family and recover his daughter.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book