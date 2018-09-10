Man killed over enmity

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was shot dead over enmity at Gojra on Sunday. Khurram Masih, Nadim and Waqas were on their way when their rivals Umair and his accomplices opened fire at them at Chak 366/JB. As a result, Khurram was killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

INJURED GIRL DIES: An 18-year-old girl, who had attempted suicide seven days ago, died at the Faisalabad Allied Hospital on Saturday night. Naseem Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Arif and a resident of Chak 181/GB, had set herself on fire after exchanging harsh words with her parents over a domestic issue. She was shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital from where she was referred to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.