Mon September 10, 2018
National

APP
September 10, 2018

Man, son killed in road accident

FAISALABAD: A man and his son were killed in a road accident near Dingro Bridge on Saturday night.

Police said that Aslam (58), a resident of Khushab, along with his relatives was going to see off his son Aftab (35) who was going to Bahrain for employment when their pick-up collided with a dumper near Dingro Bridge. As a result, Aslam died on the spot while Aftab succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. The other injured Sheeraz (20), Sharjeel and Afzal were shifted to the Allied Hospital for treatment. The police have taken the bodies in custody and started investigation.

Power shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company has issued a shutdown notice due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the schedule, power supply from Imambargah feeder emanating from 132KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 11am while Chen One, Al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, Zahid Jee and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132KV FIEDMC grid station, Zahid Jee, Al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, FIEDMC, Brighto, Chen One, Coca Kola and Grace Paint feeders emanating from 132KV M-3 grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed, New Sabzi Mandi, Loona and FAG feeders originating from 132KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 12 noon on Monday (September 10). Similarly, electricity supply from Malikabad, Kamal Fabrics, Al-Khaliq, Al-Fareed, FIG, New Sabzi Mandi and Kamal Spinning feeders emanating from 132KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm whereas Parco and Sultan Nagar feeders originating from 132KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Al-Barkat and New Dijkot feeders emanating from 220KV Sammundri Road grid station, Liaqatabad, Lakkar Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Ali Housing, Sheikh Colony and Afghanabad feeders originating from 132KV Jhang Road grid station will observe loadshedding from 8am to 1pm on September 10.

Meanwhile, power supply from new Chenabnagar feeder emanating from 132KV Chenabnagar grid station and Lahore Road feeder from 132KV Khurrianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm while Sugar Mill feeder emanating from 132KV Kamalia grid station and Zia Town feeder originating from 132KV Steam Power Station (SPS) grid station will observe shutdown from 7am to 12 noon on Monday (September 10, 2018).

Boy electrocuted: A boy was electrocuted, in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station. Police said here Sunday that 13-year-old Ali Raza, a resident of Nasir Colony, was playing in his house when he accidentally touched a live wire. As a result, he received electric shocks and was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where he died.

Youth poisoned to death: A youth was poisoned to death by his friends in the area of Gulberg police station. Police said here Sunday that Shehzad, a resident of Afghanabad, was reportedly served toxic food by his friends Zohaib and Irtiza after which his condition deteriorated. He was shifted to a hospital where he breathed his last. The police have shifted the body to mortuary and started investigation after registering a case.

National

