‘Strict measures being taken to eradicate dengue’

FAISALABAD: Under the arrangements of the district administration, strict measures are being taken for eradication of dengue.

It was said by Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad while releasing Telapia fish in the pond of Wasa near Jhal Khanuana Chowk on Sunday. DHA CEO Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Coordinator for Dengue Control Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers of different departments were also present. The DC said that due to the danger of dengue larva, such kind of fish were being released in clean water ponds while the Fisheries Department had been given task in this regard. He said that all the departments concerned had to remain vigilant to cope with dengue issue. He said that no negligence or laxity would be tolerated regarding implementation of the plan evolved for checking dengue larva.

The deputy commissioner asked the people to remain vigilant for controlling the dengue breading. He directed the officers concerned to check water tanks of Wasa and ponds of dirty water to counter dengue threat. District Coordinator for Dengue Dr Bilal said that the experience of releasing fish in water to eliminate dengue larva had been proved successful in past.

TRIBUTE PAID TO MARTYRS OF PAK ARMY: Pasban Group Chairman Shahnawazul Hassan has said that the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army martyrs cannot be forgotten.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Defence Day at Pasban Technical Training Institute on Satiana Road on Sunday. Former principal of Technology College Samanabad Prof Rana Masood, Prof Rana Habib and others were also present. Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the Pak Army, the Pasban chairman said that every Pakistani had capabilities to defend the motherland.

He said that national solidarity and unity was much needed now for protection and safety of the country. He also lauded the struggle and sacrifices of the Pak Army on internal and external fronts for protection of Pakistan. He said that every child of the country was ready for giving sacrifice for safety of the country.