UoS starts admissions to BS, MA programmes

SARGODHA: The University of Sargodha (UoS) has started admissions for Bachelor of Science (BS) and Masters of Arts (MA) programmes. According to the university, the last date for submission of admission forms will be Sept 24. The first merit list will be displayed on Sept 27, second on Oct 1 and third on Oct 4. The first merit list for students taking admissions on self-support basis will be issued on Oct 8, second on Oct 11 and third on Oct 15.