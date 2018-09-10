PAF chief visits Royal Air Force of Oman

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has visited the headquarters of Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) at Muscat during his visit to Oman.

On his arrival at Headquarters, the air chief was received by Air Vice Marshal Matar Ali Matar Al-Obaidani, Commander Royal Air Force of Oman. A smartly turned out contingent of Royal Air Force of Oman presented him the guard of honour, said a press release issued by PAF directorate of media affairs. Later on, the air chief called on commander of RAFO in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest. Commander RAFO appreciated high standards of professionalism being set by Pakistan Air Force over the years. The air chief said that we are proud of friendly relations between two great countries and its two air forces and pledged to further enhance these brotherly relations