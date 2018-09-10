Body found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: The body of an unidentified girl was found from Lower Bari Doab Canal on Sunday. Some passersby spotted a body in the canal and informed the police. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. The police have registered a case.
TWO HELD WITH SUBSTANDARD MEAT: City Renala Khurd police on Sunday arrested two people and seized 400kg substandard meat from them. On a tip-off, the police along with a veterinary doctor checked a pick-up and seized 400kg substandard meat.. The police also arrested driver Salamat Ali and Muhammad Abbas. The accused told that they were carrying the meat to Lahore for sale. A case has been registered against the accused persons.
