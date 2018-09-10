Mon September 10, 2018
APP
September 10, 2018

Surprise visit to DHQ Hospital: Minister unhappy over unavailability of doctors

SARGODHA: Provincial Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid expressed annoyance over unavailability of doctors, paramedic and poor cleanliness condition during a surprise visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Sunday. She listened to patients’ complaints and issued directions for necessary action. Yasmin Rashid said all promises made by the PTI with the public would be fulfilled.

Muharram security: The divisional administration and police have finalised strict security arrangement to maintain law and order during Muharram. This was stated by an official of the divisional administration while talking to the agency here on Sunday. He told that a strict security plan would be adopted across the division for providing tight security to participants of 4,811 Majalis and 766 Muharram processions. He added that 106 points had been declared sensitive and more than 15,000 security personnel would perform duties on Muharram 9 and 10.

Stage drama: The Sargodha Arts Council will organise a stage drama ‘Gunjalan’ at SAC Cultural Complex today. SAC Director Muhammad Ibrar Alam told media Sunday that the first show would be presented for students at 10am while the second show would be arranged for general public at 7pm.

The stage drama has been written by Syed Anwar while Mian Riaz would be the director of presentation, he said. The SAC director said that the council was striving hard to provide entertainment opportunities to masses and various programmes were being arranged on different occasions.

