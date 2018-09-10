5 of a family faint after taking tea

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Five members of a family, including four females, fell unconscious after taking lizard-contaminated tea at Satwan Mill, Muzaffarabad, on Sunday.According to Nishtar Hospital sources, Ameer Sultan, 17, Haseena, 45, Sidra, Iqra and Begum Mai, wife of Umar Daraz, took accidentally lizard-contaminated tea and fell unconscious.
MULTAN: Five members of a family, including four females, fell unconscious after taking lizard-contaminated tea at Satwan Mill, Muzaffarabad, on Sunday.According to Nishtar Hospital sources, Ameer Sultan, 17, Haseena, 45, Sidra, Iqra and Begum Mai, wife of Umar Daraz, took accidentally lizard-contaminated tea and fell unconscious.
Comments