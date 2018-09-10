5 of a family faint after taking tea

MULTAN: Five members of a family, including four females, fell unconscious after taking lizard-contaminated tea at Satwan Mill, Muzaffarabad, on Sunday.According to Nishtar Hospital sources, Ameer Sultan, 17, Haseena, 45, Sidra, Iqra and Begum Mai, wife of Umar Daraz, took accidentally lizard-contaminated tea and fell unconscious.