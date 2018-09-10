4 BLF terrorists killed in Awaran operation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Sunday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against a group of terrorists belonging to Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in general area Jhao near Awaran.
Four terrorists were killed in the operation while a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered, says an ISPR press release issued here. The terrorists were involved in an ambush against a military convoy in Mashkai in which five soldiers had embraced Shahadat earlier this year.
During exchange of fire, Sepoy Ramz Ali embraced Shahadat while another soldier Naik Yaqub received bullet injuries. Razm Ali Shaheed, 24, hails from Khairpur Miras, Sindh.
RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Sunday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against a group of terrorists belonging to Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in general area Jhao near Awaran.
Four terrorists were killed in the operation while a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered, says an ISPR press release issued here. The terrorists were involved in an ambush against a military convoy in Mashkai in which five soldiers had embraced Shahadat earlier this year.
During exchange of fire, Sepoy Ramz Ali embraced Shahadat while another soldier Naik Yaqub received bullet injuries. Razm Ali Shaheed, 24, hails from Khairpur Miras, Sindh.
Comments