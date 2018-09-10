Moto2 rider Fenati gets two-race ban

MILAN: Moto2 rider Romano Fenati has been banned for two races after his disqualification from the series’ race at Misano on Sunday for recklessly grabbing rival Stefano Manzi’s brake during the race.

Both riders were competing at high-speed around the Misano track when 22-year-old Kalex rider Fenati leaned over and pressed Manzi’s brake lever. Manzi briefly lost his balance before regaining control of his Suter bike.

Fenati’s actions followed Manzi’s attempt to overtake his compatriot a few laps before the hairpin-like Turn 14.

The pair had made contact as Manzi overtook on the inside, with both riders running off track, losing several positions and dropping out of the points.