Lahore Blues restricted inU-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Blues were bowled out for 202 in the National Under-19 three-day match at the National Ground Sunday with Islamabad reaching 29 for 1 at close of play.

Fahad Munir (93) played well for Lahore with Sardar Khan (3-41) the pick of Islamabad bowlers. Islamabad reached 29 for 1 with Hasan Nawaz (16 not out) at the crease.

Lahore Blues 202 all out in 74.5 overs (Fahad Munir 93, Sardar Khan 3-41, Hassan Abid Kiani 2-26, Uzair Waheed 2-37)

Islamabad Region 29-1 in 11.3 overs ( Hasan Nawaz 16 not out, Hamza Tariq 1-5)

Scores of other matches: At Bohran Wali Ground, Faisalabad: Faisalabad Region 102 all out in 34.1 overs (Zohaib Amanat 29, Farhan Shafiq 6-31). Rawalpindi Region 20-2 in 3.2 overs

At Gohati Ground Swabi: Hyderabad Region 160 all out in 79.1 overs (Rafy Siddique 45, Ahmed Khan 3-23, Amir Azmat 2-24, Muhammad Amir 2-32, Safi Ullah 2-42).

Peshawar Region 39-3 in 11 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 20 not out, Noman Akbar 3-27).

At TMC Ground Karachi: FATA Region 193 all out in 64.2 overs (Salman Khan 47, Aftab Alam 39, Muhammad Asad 6-29, Sana Ullah 2-21) Abbottabad Region 116-3 in 29 overs (Afaq Ahmed 41, 6x4s, 61 balls, Shahbaz Khan 35*)