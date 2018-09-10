Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Sports

AFP
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

England keen to use Cook’s expertise after retirement

LONDON: National selector Ed Smith said Sunday he is keen for England to make use of Alastair Cook’s knowledge and experience after his retirement.

Former captain Cook, England’s all-time record Test run-scorer, announced earlier this week that he will retire from international cricket following the fifth Test against India at the Oval.

When asked if he would like to involve Cook in the future as a batting coach or in some other role with England, Smith told BBC radio: "I’m not sure about what he wants to do -- he’s going to play for Essex for a while. He may just look at his options.

"I think it would be terrific for England cricket to tap into him as a resource. "I’ve had the odd chat with him about bowlers and batters this summer but next year maybe we’ll have something a bit more formal where he comes and really advises." Smith said Cook’s experience and personality meant he had a lot to offer the national side. "He’s had so many games as captain, a record there, as a player he’s the record run-scorer in history, and he’s a calm, balanced and fair person, so I think we’ve got to try to tap into that knowledge and wisdom without a doubt.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book