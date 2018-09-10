Royals rookie Lopez flirts with perfect game

LOS ANGELES: Kansas City pitcher Jorge Lopez was in complete control for eight innings on Saturday as the Royals rookie flirted with a perfect game in a 4-1 Major League Baseball victory over Minnesota.

Lopez came within three outs of the first perfect game in Royals’ franchise history before walking Max Kepler to lead off the ninth inning, then surrendered a single to Robbie Grossman to doom his no-hitter bid at Minneapolis. The 25-year-old right-hander, making only his seventh major league start, retired the first 24 batters he faced and finished with four strikeouts. Relief pitcher Wily Peralta retired Joe Mauer and Jorge Polanco on flyouts for his ninth save, completing Kansas City’s one-hit triumph. Lopez, of Puerto Rico, previously played for Milwaukee, making his major league debut with the Brewers in 2015. He was acquired from the Brewers in July for Mike Moustakas.