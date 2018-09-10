We hope Imran’s government will look beyond cricket: Pakistan’s worst-ever performance in Asiad

LAHORE: Pakistan’s performance in the 18th Asian Games, which concluded recently in Indonesia, raised many questions about how we are handling our sports and whether we understand that allowing young people access to sport can be crucial to society in many ways.

This time, Pakistan delivered its worst-ever Asian Games performance, collecting a mere four bronze medals, one reason for which being that smaller nations have moved past it in terms of their skill and development of sport, while it itself has fallen further and further behind, even in traditional sports such as field hockey.

For the most part, the media has lashed out at sporting authorities and even the athletes themselves for these failures.

It is hard to blame the athletes. They struggle in conditions where little money is available, where corrupt federations fail to spend even what limited funds they have to develop sports at grassroots level and in a situation where expert coaching is virtually unavailable, with a foreign coach now brought in to train Pakistan in its own national sport, hockey. The structure of the sports set-up, or what we call the ‘sporting authorities’, needs to be examined if we are to put in place an alternative that can actually deliver and follow along the models worked out in Sri Lanka, India, Vietnam and elsewhere. All these countries finished well above Pakistan in the medals table.

We hope that Imran Khan and his government will look beyond cricket and understand that building a network of sporting clubs at district, tehsil and union council level is vital to providing recreational facilities and making use of the immense talent that exists among our vast population of 220 million. Other countries no more developed than us including Bangladesh have used their navy and other giant organisations to hold immensely successful talent hunt programmes across the country and select the most promising for specialized training. China has of course taken this to extraordinary heights, albeit with some controversy involved given the pressure placed on young children pushed into specialized sporting schools by ambitious parents who seek an escape from poverty.

What we need in the first place is to modernize and streamline our system. The degree of bureaucratic hold-ups and accompanying corruption which bind the Pakistan Sports Board, the country’s premier sporting body which works, since devolution, under the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, is staggering. Ahead of the Asian Games with less than a month to go before the contingent was scheduled to set out for Jakarta, it suddenly discovered it had no funds to cover expenses. There were cuts in the contingent size as desperate meetings took place between federations and the Pakistan Olympic Association, which acts as a parallel body and essentially governs federations who are part of the Olympic Movement while taking forward the spirit of that movement. While the POA has succeeded in this to some extent at least through educational programmes for athletes, attempts to promote professionalism within federations and so on, the PSB has little to commend it. Perhaps it would be wise to do away with this dinosaur-like body and replace it with a more sleek organization that works along corporate style lines.

At the same time, the federations, whether they are affiliated with the POA or PSB, also need to establish better checks and balances. There have been too many cases of corruption, too many cases of nepotism. Professional coaching is perhaps our most urgent need. Even at these Asian Games, only a handful of federations, especially those not involved in team sports, had sent full-time coaches regularly involved with coaching the players and squads to the Games. Those that did choose professionalism over favouritism such as swimming made gains with eight new national records set, even if medals are yet only a dream in an environment where China, Japan and Korea stand far ahead of our athletes and many others.

It is time to think seriously. The new government would do well to remember that sports is pivotal to national unity and pride. A meeting between all stake-holders should be called and as part of ‘Naya Pakistan’, a new structure, a new will to develop sports of all kinds and beginning at the lowest levels worked out. Imran Khan has already called for playing fields to be vacated for sports men and women. This small start we must hope will lead to far bigger success and the ability to hear the Pakistan anthem play once again at international sporting contests.