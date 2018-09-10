Unanimous points win for Amir

LAHORE: Amir Khan survived a second-round knockdown to maintain momentum in his comeback to the sport with a unanimous points win over Samuel Vargas, reports BBC. The Briton, 31, floored his rival with a straight right in the second round but took an overhand right to go down and stun those at Arena Birmingham. The bell arrived to save Khan, who scored another knockdown in the third before the pace gradually slowed. He maintained control late on for a 119-108 119-109 118-110 victory.