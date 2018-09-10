Sports development needs professional handlings

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination’s (IPC) top officials are to meet to discuss ways and means to improve the depleted condition of Pakistan sports. A series of such meetings was long due.

While all other nations around us have started investing heavily on sports promotion, we for the reasons unknown are still shy of taking even the first step on a road that could lead us to promising results on sports front in years to come.

One must appreciate the new government here for getting to the business just days after resuming the charge.

Dr Fahmida Mirza’s initiative is quite encouraging. At the same time POA president Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan efforts to see government taking up a realistic approach towards sports development seems to be bearing fruit.

The question which however arises here is whether the government side of policy makers are well equipped or ready to comprehend as to where the things have gone wrong over the years that brought the embarrassing decline in sports. If eight years back the Asian Games that were held in China turned out to be the most successful for Pakistan, then why the recent one in Jakarta was a total failure.

Admitted that Dr Fahmida was part of the IPC standing committees in the past but she had no vocal participation in those meetings where the likes of Senator Enver Baig at least had shown officials and government the true picture of their contribution towards uplift of this most neglected area.

One wonders whether the IPC and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) officials have figures at their hand to see as why Pakistan slowly is losing ground on sports front at regional or at least at Asian level. Or whether the measures taken by the government over the years were really meant to strengthen the sports system in the country. The answer is in negative. Majority of steps taken by the government during the last eight to ten years were in no way sports friendly. One can judge the seriousness of the government intentions by the fact that in recent times all those who were appointed to the post of Director General PSB did not even possess the basic knowledge about sports. Even the sitting DG Arif Ibrahim is totally aloof of sports development basics. He should be obliged to some former clerics who get everything ready for him.

Past few years have been the worst for Pakistan sports courtesy to government of Pakistan’s poor policies. The government started backing and supporting internationally non recognized parallel bodies after the successful 2010 Asian Games. The clueless government officials did not spare even POA and helped a fake body arrange their elections. If that was not enough, the government went on to supports this non recognized body financially. It was only after the media intervention and IOC threats to ban Pakistan from international sports that sanity prevailed, and things got back to normal. By that time however enough damage had been done. Whatever results we are experiencing today is outcome of that insane idea that prompted the government to recognize fake bodies. After all you need good investment and time to see your dream coming true at international Games. There is no quick fix in modern sports. Look at India and other major sports development countries. According to an estimate these countries over the year invest $.3.5 million on each gold medal winner at Asian level and these countries make this investment for a period of ten years. What you need is time and proper investment to see talented player winning a gold in major sports. The investment includes lending the player most modern way of training. Technology has rarely been used in Pakistan to train athletes. Neither the government has ever shown seriousness to extend this important help to athletes nor federations have the required sources to fulfill their needs. To provide best coaches to budding players is another neglected area. The government gives peanuts to federations to hire international coach. No coach of any substance would agree to coach players on modern with such a meager amount. There is a need for Ministry to revisit this coach hiring policy bringing it to at par with modern lines. There are so many other drawbacks in Pakistan sports management. For that the Dr Fahmida requires in detail briefing from those who really know about the complexities of Pakistan sports. Mere some half cooked paper work or verbal briefing possibly would not be enough to understand the nature of difficulties an athlete or raw youngster faces to become future star.

Anyhow the government initiative to organize meeting of two major stakeholders is a good omen to streamlines the future of Pakistan sports. This effort should not be a one time initiative. Such meetings on regular basis are important to make sports development system more professional and result oriented.