Asia Cup matches to have ODI status

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Sunday confirmed that it has awarded ODI status to all matches in the upcoming Asia Cup, which will take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 15 to 28.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: “To grant ODI status to all matches in the Asia Cup is a positive step taken by the ICC Board as we continue to take an in-depth look at international cricket structures in relation to our long-term ambition of growing the game and adding to the one billion fans who already follow the sport. “This decision was informed by our review of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier earlier this year where there was a mix of games with and without international status which proved to be confusing for fans.

"In order to simplify the situation we will extend the ICC Cricket World Cup principle of all matches being ODIs to other tournaments where a number of the teams have ODI status and some not, this includes the Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

“The fact that these events are open to teams beyond the existing 16 teams that currently have ODI status is important and, accordingly, ensuring all matches are granted ODI status is befitting of the events and just reward for the teams that have qualified.

"Of course all T20 matches between ICC Members now have T20I status and we are in the midst of reviewing the whole issue of ODI status, which review should be completed in the next few months.” Hong Kong are the only team in the tournament without ODI status and they will play first round matches against Pakistan and India on 16 and 18 September in Dubai. Apart from Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take part in the two-week event. These five sides will feature in the 10-team ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to 14 July 2019.