POA nominates Bisma, Aamer for China youth camp

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) nominated Bisma Afzal (Handball) and Aamer Ahmed Motiwala (Swimming) to represent Pakistan in the 6th Youth Camp being organized from September 9-14 September at Xi’an, China. Khalid Mahmood Secretary General POA, informed that the nominations of these players came from POA president Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan who recommended their names to Chinese Olympic Committee, which is organizing the camp. Both will leave from Pakistan on September 9 and return on September 14. The main purpose of the program is to highlight the unique values, functions and impact of sports culture, enhance the exchanges and cooperation among NOCs and young people across the world, and strengthen the education and popularization of the Olympic Movement, he added.