All eyes on Aamir as CAS Open gets under way today

ISLAMABAD: All eyes are focused o 29-year old Aamir Atlas as he returns to professional squash with $ 30 thousand Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Squash getting under way with the main round at the Mushaf Air Mir Complex Monday. Aamir who had been out of professional circuit for well over five years now was provided with wild card to play the main round. He is set to meet local youngster Ahsan Ayaz in the first round on the opening day of main round. Aamir however was blunt by admitting that he required time to regain his proper form and expecting miracles at the outset would be unjust. “Though I have been training for the last three months, it is unjust to pin high hopes at the outset of my return to international squash. I would certainly be needing time to make the best use of my abilities,” former world No 14 told The News. He said he would be needing at least three tournaments and consistent training to be in a position to beat the best in Pakistan and those falling around No 25 on international ranking. “I would be in a position to win all the $30 thousand ranking event in Pakistan in a year time,” he said. His true worth for the time being would be on display Monday when he would be seen playing against leading local challenger. On the opening day of the main round another experience Farhan Mehboob would be up against talented Israr Ahmad whole Farhan Zaman will be playing against Egypt’s Mustafa.