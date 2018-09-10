QAT:NBP strongly placed against Lahore Whites

LAHORE: NBP pushed Lahore region Whites to the wall on day two of the pool A second round match of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Championship 2018-19 here LCCA ground on Sunday.

After being bowled out at 273 in 104.2 overs, NBP claimed three key wickets of Lahore at just 18 runs in 7.3 overs. Atta Ullah claimed all the three wickets from NBP attack.

Earlier, resuming its innings at 221 for five, NBP added just 52 runs to its overnight total. However, Ali Asad completed his 103 runs ion 257 balls. From Lahore attack Irfan had five wickets and Babar Rehman two.

Scores: NBP first innings 273 all out in 104.2 overs (Ali Asad 103, Rameez Raja 31, Danish Aziz 28, Kamran Ghulam 24, Muhammad Irfan 5-80, Babar Rehman 2-66)

Lahore Region White first innings: 18-3 in 7.3 overs (Atta Ullah 3-0)

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: KRL finished off Islamabad in two days in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Diamond Ground Sunday beating the hosts by ten wickets.

After getting 88 runs first innings lead, KRL bowled out Islamabad for 118 in their second innings and notched up the required 31 runs winning target without losing a wicket. Shahzad Azam Rana (27) was the only notable run getter for Islamabad in the second innings as Ali Shafiq (5-42) and Ali Sadaf (3-37) ran through Islamabad innings with some aggressive bowling.

Earlier, Mohammad Nadeem (5-59) bowled well for Islamabad as KRL managed 176 in their first innings. Usman Arshad (56) was the pick of batsmen for KRL.

Islamabad Region 88 all out in 38.3 overs (Ali Sarfraz 25, Ahmed Bashir 6-26, Sadaf Hussain 3-40) and 118 all out in 34.5 overs (Shahzad Azam Rana 27, Ahmed Safi 20, Ali Shafiq 5-42, Sadaf Hussain 3-37)

KRL 176 all out in 57.4 overs (Usman Arshad 58, Azeem Ghumman 26, Muhammad Naeem 5-59, Muhammad Arham 2-38, Shahzad Azam Rana 2-43) and 31-0 in 11.4 overs (Azeem Ghumman 20). Result: KRL won by 10 wickets.

Scores of other matches: At KRL Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi: HBL 228 all out in 73.3 overs (Abid Ali 71, Ammad Butt 46, Zahid Mahmood 4-59, Taj Wali 2-45, Sajid Khan 2-61) and 122 all out in 30.3 overs (Imran Farhat 23, Umar Akmal 20, Sajid Khan 3-25, Taj Wali 3-48, Zahid Mahmood 2-16)

Peshawar Region 193 all out in 59.3 overs (Israrullah 74, Ashfaq Ahmed 33, Agha Salman 4-15, Abdul Rehman 3-75, Saad Kahn 2-7) and 19-1 in 6 overs.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium Abbottabad: SNGPL 461-8 dec in 117 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 145, Imran Butt 111, Adnan Akmal 53, Asad Shafiq 52, Adnan Ghaus 4-113)

FATA Region 144-3 in 48 overs (Muhammad Naeem 61).

At National Stadium Karachi: Karachi Region White 338 all out in 92.2 overs (Muhammad Hasan 125, Khurram Manzoor 108, Kashif Bhatti 3-78, Ahmed Jamal 2-95, Zia-ul-Haq 2-49)

SSGCL 276-4 in 85 overs (Awais Zia 108, Umer Amin 39, Waleed Ahmed 3-74)

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: ZTBL 173 all out in 56 overs (Anas Mustafa 55, Haris Majeed 46, Syed Touseeq Shah 4-49, Haseeb Azam 3-25) and 71 all out in 29.4 overs (Muhammad Aamir 25, Syed Touseeq Shah 4-15, Haseeb Azam 3-21, Saad Altaf 3-33)

Rawalpindi Region 115 all out in 48.4 overs (Haseeb Azam 40, Muhammad Ali 5-31) and 48-2 in 23 overs (Asif Ali 22, Imran Khan Sr. 2-12)

At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: Multan Region 290 all out in 128 overs (Imran Rafiq 65, Usman Liaqat 43, Ahmer Ishfaq 38, Waqas Maqsood 3-39, Waqar Malik 3-46)

Wapda 156-1 in 52 overs (Salman Butt 68, Adnan Raees 65*)

At Iqbal Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad: PTV 261 all out in 70.2 overs (Muhammad Waqas 101, Muhammad Yasin 54, Saud Shakeel 52, Aizaz Cheema 6-57)

Lahore Region Blues 182-5 in 57 overs (Zafar Gohar 67 not out, Saad Nasim 36, Tabish Khan 4-34).