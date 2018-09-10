150 pneumonia cases spark health alert in Italy

ROME: Authorities have issued health alert after 150 cases of pneumonia were recorded in a week, mainly in towns near the northern Italian city of Brescia. Suspecting the presence of a pneumonia-causing virus in the water supply, they have taken samples from the distribution network for analysis. Results are expected in several days. Autopsies will be conducted on a 69-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man who died this week to determine whether they died from pneumonia, according to local media reports. Pneumonia is usually caused when bacteria, viruses or fungi infect the lungs.