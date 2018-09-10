Mon September 10, 2018
AFP
September 10, 2018

Pension reform: Russian police detain over 150 protesters

MOSCOW: Thousands of supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny protested across Russia on Sunday against planned increases to the pension age, with a rights group saying at least 153 of them had been detained by the police. The protests were a challenge to the authorities who were hoping for a high turnout at regional elections, also being held on Sunday, despite widespread anger over the pension move. “The authorities are not listening to people and that means it´s time to take to the streets,” Navalny´s team said in a pre-protest statement. The proposed pension changes, which are currently going through parliament, have shaved around 15 percentage points off President Vladimir Putin´s popularity rating. They are the most unpopular government measure since a 2005 move to scrap Soviet-era benefits, which led to nationwide pensioner protests. Navalny, barred from state TV and prevented from running against Putin for president earlier this year, hopes to tap into public anger over the reform.

