84 dead in Yemen port city fighting as talks fail

KHOKHA: Clashes and air strikes have left 84 people dead around Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Hodeida since the collapse of UN-brokered peace talks, hospital sources said Sunday.

The sources in Hodeida province, controlled by Huthi rebels, said 11 soldiers and 73 insurgents had been killed since the talks were abandoned on Saturday. Dozens of rebels and at least 17 soldiers had been wounded. Attempted peace talks between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and the Huthis, linked to Saudi Arabia’s archrival Iran, collapsed on Sunday, sparking fears of an escalation in the conflict. The Huthis refused to leave Sanaa to attend the talks, saying the UN had failed to guarantee the return of their delegation from Geneva to the Yemeni capital and to secure the evacuation of wounded rebels to Oman. With hopes of political conciliation dashed, experts fear both the rebels and Saudi-backed troops will turn to more violence.