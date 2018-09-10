Suspected robber gunned down

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: One alleged robber was gunned down while another escaped after police encountered them inside a house in Hayatabad late Sunday night.
Officials said the local police rushed to a house in Phase-VI after reports that robbers had managed to break inside. As police arrived, the officials said, the robbers opened fire which was returned. The official said one robber was killed during the encounter while the other escaped.
PESHAWAR: One alleged robber was gunned down while another escaped after police encountered them inside a house in Hayatabad late Sunday night.
Officials said the local police rushed to a house in Phase-VI after reports that robbers had managed to break inside. As police arrived, the officials said, the robbers opened fire which was returned. The official said one robber was killed during the encounter while the other escaped.
Comments