Poultry course

Rawalpindi : A week-long, free of cost, poultry training programme is being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

According to the Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training programme will start on September 10 (Monday) and continue till September 15 with 8am to 1pm timing of the course.

Interested men and women can apply for the course while the prospectus can be taken from the office of PRI.