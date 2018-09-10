RBISE’s HSSC annual result on Sept 12

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, (RBISE) will announce Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual examination 2018 result on Sept 12 (Wednesday).

According to RBISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, the result will be announced at 10.10 am.

A result declaration, medals, prizes, certificates awarding ceremony in honour of the position holders of HSSC will be held on Wednesday in the Auditorium of Government Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Chairman RBISE will be chief guest at the occasion.

The spokesman said that the candidates can check the result online at the board website, www.biserwp.edu.pk on Wednesday.