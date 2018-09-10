Little chance of Muharram moon sighting today

Islamabad: The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet at the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s offices in Karachi today (Monday) evening to sight the new Hijri year 1440 AH's moon and examine the countrywide evidence for it.

Committee chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman will preside over the meeting.

The committee is assisted by the PMD, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, and Pakistan Navy.

The PMD has forecast that there is little chance of Muharram, the first month of the next Islamic lunar calendar, beginning on September 11.

According to it, the new moon of Muharram 1440 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 23:02 PST on September 9.

"According to astronomical parameters, there is a slight chance of the sighting of the moon of Muharram on the evening of September 10, 2018, i.e. on 29th of Zilhij 1439 AH," said Abdul Rashid, director at the PMD Climate Data Processing Centre.

He said the climate record showed that the weather on September 10 was expected to be 'fair/partly cloudy' in most parts of the country.