RCB confiscates 17 truckload goods in anti-encroachment drive

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscated 17 truckload goods under its on-going operation against encroachment conducted during September.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, the RCB anti-encroachment teams on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer conducted raids in different areas including Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi Road, MasrialRoad, Allahabad, Westridge Bazar, Mehfooz Road, Haider Road, Bank Road, AdamJee Road, Hathi Chowk, Chor Chowk and Saddar.

He said, the anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of CEO RCB has been intensified.

The enforcement teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods of encroachers.

The teams also netted nine professional beggars from different areas and handed over to district police for legal action, he added.

He informed that 107 handcarts, 156 counters and other goods were confiscated from different markets during August.

Qaiser Mahmood said, a number of shopkeepers in different areas were also imposed fines.

The goods confiscated under the campaign were shifted to RCB store while the board recovered Rs1,087,400 from the encroachers.

The team also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas.

The operation would continue and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.