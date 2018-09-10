CT scan facility out of order at BBH

Rawalpindi : Patients coming from far-flung areas of the city and adjoining localities are facing great difficulties as CT scan machine is out of order from the last several months in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

In absence of CT scan facility, patients are compelled to visit private clinics at heavy cost.

Talking to this agency, Kashan, who suffered a head injury in a road accident said and he underwent for CT scan test at a private clinic paying Rs9,000 for plain test, while Rs12,000 are being charged for a contrast examinations as CT scan machine at BBH was not operative.

He was of the view that it was not possible for even middle class patients to bear these expensive tests from private laboratories or clinics.

When contacted Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Iqbal, admitted that CT machine was out of order for about last four months, adding due to non-availability of an instrument in the country which had become dysfunctional has been purchased and hope that CT machine would be operational soon.

He also informed that around 5 to 15 tests were being carried out on the machine on daily basis.

Earlier, the Computed Tomography (CT) scan machine was purchased at the cost of Rs55 million in 2015. Private laboratories, hospitals and clinics are charging upto Rs9,000 and 12,000 for plain and contrast CT scans respectively while, it was available at government hospitals at nominal charge of Rs1600 and Rs2800 for the same.