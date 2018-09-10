PML-Q Spain team calls on Pervaiz

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Q president in Spain Abdul Ghaffar Marana called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence.

During the meeting, he appreciated the measures taken by the party leadership for the Overseas Pakistanis and said that in the by-elections of Chakwal and Gujrat, Overseas Pakistanis, their families and relatives will vote in large number for Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Moonis Elahi.

Abdul Ghaffar Marana was accompanied by Master Muhammad Amin, Ch Waleed Azam, Ch Haider Ali Marana and Mian Ghulam Meeran.

They appreciated the steps taken by the PML-Q especially dispatching the bodies from abroad to Pakistan without any charges during the tenure of Ch Shujaat Hussain as the Prime Minister, this step had greatly benefitted Pakistani community and for this Overseas Pakistanis and their families were grateful to him, they added.

They said the PML-Q body in Spain includes large number of youths. They said that irrespective of whether the PML-Q is in power or not, it has always solved problems of the overseas Pakistanis and fully supported them and taken care of their families in Pakistan as well.