Youth dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 20-year-old youth died after his speeding bike hit a footpath on Canal Road on Sunday. The deceased was stated to be a resident of Walton Road. He lost control over his speeding bike and it rammed into a footpath. As a result, he suffered a fatal head injury. He was removed to hospital where he succumbed to his injury.
A 20-year-old youth died after his speeding bike hit a footpath on Canal Road on Sunday. The deceased was stated to be a resident of Walton Road. He lost control over his speeding bike and it rammed into a footpath. As a result, he suffered a fatal head injury. He was removed to hospital where he succumbed to his injury.
Comments