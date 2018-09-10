CTO

CTO: The chief traffic officer on Sunday visited different traffic sectors to check the flow of traffic on roads. He visited the traffic sectors of Township, Model Town, Wahdat Road and Ichhra. He also summoned 22 traffic wardens, who were found absent from duty, to his office. He admonished incharges of Ichhara and Township sectors over poor traffic arrangements. Meanwhile, traffic wardens rendered help to the motorists stuck in large pools of rainwater on the city roads.