Mon September 10, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE : Moderate but scattered rain hit the provincial metropolis here Sunday inundating several low-lying areas while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started around noon and continued until evening leaving majority of city roads in mini water ponds but as soon as rain started Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) mobilised its officials and field staff to drain out accumulated rainwater.

As per Wasa officials, different city localities recorded different rainfall and highest among it was 68mm at Pani Wala Talab, 63mm on Jail Road, 58mm at Chowk Nakhuda, 55mm at Lakshami Chowk, 45mm at Samanabad, 42mm at Upper Mall and 38mm at FFC Road Gulberg.

Rainfall was also recorded at Garhi Dupatta 06mm, Bunji 03mm, Gilgit, Bagrote and Chillas Trace. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, maximum temperature was 32°C, minimum was 14°C and humidity level in the morning was 71 percent, which reduced a lot after the rain.

Comments

