Boy electrocuted in Sanda street

LAHORE : An eight-year-old boy was electrocuted after he touched a faulty electricity pole in the Sanda area on Sundday.

The victim was identified as Subhan of Raj Garh, Sanda. He was playing in a street when he accidentally touched an electricity pole in which current was passing through. As a result, he suffered severe electric shock. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

burns to child: A six-year-old boy suffered burns due to electricity wires hanging in clusters in the Township area on Sunday.

The boy who had sustained burns to his hands and feet was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. Locals staged a protest demonstration against the Lesco negligence and demanded action against the officials responsible.

Man, son die: A 30-year-old man and his son were run over and killed by a speeding bus in the Sundar police area on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Salim and his nine-year-old son Rehan, residents of Loharan Wala Kho. They were on their way to Subzimandi on their donkey-cart when a rashly-driven bus hit and injured them. They were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Later, the victims’ family and relatives blocked the road in protest, chanted slogans and demanded immediate arrest of the accused driver.

protest: The family of a youth, who died due to alleged police torture at Shadbagh two days back, staged a protest demonstration in front of Lahore Press Club on Sunday against the accused police officials. They placed the youth’s body in the middle of the road and chanted slogans against police. The protesters alleged that the police tortured victim Irfan to death and later dumped his body near Goal Bagh Chowk. He had gone missing on September 2, family added.

Quack booked: Raiwind police arrested a quack on charges of attacking Nishtar zone team health DDO.

The arrested quack was identified as Abdul Sattar. He opened fire and wounds the official, Ghulam Nabi.

Security: The DIG operations visited various churches in the city to check security arrangements there.

He directed the additional SPs to review the security arrangements of churches and other sensitive places. He directed them to enhance security at entry and exit points of the city and check each and every vehicle. He directed them to ensure patrolling of Dolphin and PRU on roads.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 118 criminals, including 29 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams recovered a stolen motor bike and seized fake currency notes worth Rs 53,000, 478 litre liquor, 5,912 gram charas, 11 kg marijuana, 281 gram heroin, 26 pistols, 12 rifles and 409 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.