Missing man found dead

A 25-year-old man was found dead near Mirza Adam Khan Raod within the limits of Shershah police station on Sunday.
Police officials said locals called up cops after they sighted the body. The decease was shifted to Civil Hospital where he was identified as Ejaz, son of Sajid. The man was a resident of Bihar Colony and, according to his family, had gone missing since he left home on Saturday morning.
Police officials said the man had been apparently kidnapped by unidentified persons, who killed him by hitting his head with a sharp- edge object and later dumped his body.
Woman shot
Rubina, wife of Tariq, was shot and injured by unidentified persons in Baldia Town within the limits of Madina Colony police station. The 30-year-old victim was taken to Civil Hospital.
