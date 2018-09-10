Mon September 10, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Governor House welcomes 900 visitors

Some 900 people visited the Sindh Governor House on Sunday evening, the third day since some designated portions of the historical building was opened to the public for the first time.

According to a press release issued, the visitors appreciated the decision of the incumbent Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to open some portions of the building for visits by the public in line Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy.

The visitors said the decision would let them enjoy the environment and surroundings of a beautiful building and also to understand importance of its history given that the building was used by the first Governor-General of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. That provides a great opportunity for children to learn about the history of the building, the press release added.

According to a spokesman for the Governor House, very soon some portions of the building having historical importance would be also be opened for guided tours.

Families can visit daily from 6am to 10am, while on Sundays they can visit from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

Earlier on Friday, the Governor House was opened to the public for the first time and more than 200 people, including families and university students paid a visit.

Ismail met the visitors and also spent time with some of them in the lawn and Quaid Room.

Speaking to journalists, Ismail appealed to the prospective visitors of the Governor House that they should take care of its building and premises. “Every one of us is responsible for taking care of this building, which is a national and historical heritage,” he said.

The governor said that in the first stage the families had been given access to the lawns of the Governor House. “Soon some portions of this building will be opened for guided tours so that people could know about the historical importance and status of this building and the personal effects of Founder of the Nation kept here,” he said.

