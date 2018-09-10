War on terror

If we want to survive as an independent, modern welfare state, we must only adopt the doctrine that was given by Quaid-e-Azam. State sovereignty and the writ of the law must prevail over every individual, group or institution. If this isn’t achieved, there will be a state within the state, leading to chaos and disintegration. The present war against terrorists is the result of our involvement in the Afghan war – a decision taken by General Zia. If this was not enough, Musharraf once again got Pakistan involved in the US war launched by former president Bush, following the 9/11 attacks. In retaliation, Pakistan faced a backlash by the TTP. The economy also suffered the losses in the range of $80 billion. Pakistan has been subjected to terrorist attacks for over a decade. These attacks have killed over 70,000 citizens and members of our armed forces. We must own this war and eliminate insurgents who refuse to lay down arms and challenges the writ of state with their private armed militias exercising control on any part of our territory.

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore