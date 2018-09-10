Report card

The FPSC frequently conducts screening tests for recruitment into various posts. These tests comprise 100 MCQs. For the first time, the FPSC waived the condition of negative marking (a sigh of relief for candidates) this year. After the test, the result is uploaded online in a pdf file, which displays the names and roll numbers of only successful candidates, with no mention regarding the marks obtained by the candidates who have failed the test. These students have no idea about their marks.

This is the biggest issue since the students must know the area on which they need to work. It will be helpful if the FPSC discloses the result of all candidates. It is their right to know their result. This will also ensure the prevalence of merit. The FPSC should look into this matter and allow all candidates to check their result online.

Dr.Saad Riaz

Mardan